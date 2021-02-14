Analyzing CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Resources Power and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Resources Power and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $8.65 billion 0.57 $840.93 million $2.62 5.82 CLP $10.94 billion 2.17 $621.28 million $0.23 40.78

China Resources Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CLP. China Resources Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Resources Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. China Resources Power pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Resources Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36 coal-fired power plants, 96 wind farms, 21 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 40,392 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 15,900 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

