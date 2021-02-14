Analyzing PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) & Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 4.78% 3.35% 0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 2 4 1 0 1.86

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.81%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bancolombia pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bancolombia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.29 $1.95 billion N/A N/A Bancolombia $6.65 billion 1.32 $935.21 million $3.86 9.44

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancolombia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancolombia beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; fire, health, and life insurance products; credit and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,817 branches, including 139 branch offices, 2,304 sub-branch offices, 140 cash offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 18,291 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, restructurings, and structured financing; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; and digital banking platform, transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing services, as well as credit cards. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,083 branches; 16,740 banking correspondents; 556 PAMs; 219 kiosks in El Salvador and 117 in Colombia; and 6,169 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.

