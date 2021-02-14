Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

