Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the January 14th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $3.55 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

