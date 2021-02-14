Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

NYSE AM opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

