Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 14th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 779.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $17.00 on Friday. Appen has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

