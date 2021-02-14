Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.