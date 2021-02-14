Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 149,807 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $38,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 182,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

