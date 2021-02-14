Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 7,184,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

