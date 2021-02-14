ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.96.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

