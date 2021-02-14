Argus Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Argus currently has $195.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $177.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

