Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $184.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $188.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

