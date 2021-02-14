Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $877,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

