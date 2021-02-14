Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crane by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Crane by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

CR stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

