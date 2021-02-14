Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

