Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of M opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

