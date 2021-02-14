Arizona State Retirement System Sells 612 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 29.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

