Arizona State Retirement System Sells 764 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $68,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,597 shares of company stock worth $1,327,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.