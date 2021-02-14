ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00272899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00089330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00097654 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,503.42 or 0.91093979 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059179 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

