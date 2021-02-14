Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.82 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

