Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $29,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.