Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAN traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.