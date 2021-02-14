Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $41.49. Approximately 1,506,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,471,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

