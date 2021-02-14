ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €528.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €418.33 ($492.16).

