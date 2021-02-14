Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,297 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.59 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.