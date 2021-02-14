Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 26,379 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVC opened at $3.54 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

