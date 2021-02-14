Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASB opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

