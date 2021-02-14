Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

