Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $163,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

