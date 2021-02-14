Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Castlight Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 678,839 shares of company stock valued at $821,922. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

