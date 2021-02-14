ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.20. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 66.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

