ATB Capital Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

