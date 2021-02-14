Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Holdings Trimmed by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,956 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.