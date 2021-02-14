Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ATO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 767,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,291. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.