AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.13.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake acquired 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.54 per share, with a total value of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 474,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

