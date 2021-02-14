Auctus (AUC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $55,307.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $55,307.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.48 or 0.00973866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.44 or 0.05195741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.