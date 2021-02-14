AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AULRF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

