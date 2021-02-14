Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Desjardins

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACB. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.