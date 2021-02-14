Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.98.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

