Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.58.

AVDL stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.87 million, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.