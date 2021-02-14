Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.56.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,596 shares in the company, valued at $80,900,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

