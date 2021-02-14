Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $202,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

