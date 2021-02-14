Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

