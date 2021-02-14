Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,799 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE F opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.