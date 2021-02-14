Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,985 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

