Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 931 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

TRV stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

