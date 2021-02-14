Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Raised to $26.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVYA. Cowen raised their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

AVYA stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth $2,709,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

