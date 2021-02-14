Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Head to Head Contrast

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $238.64 million 1.26 $260,000.00 $1.51 35.79 Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aviat Networks and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 2.49% 17.47% 6.83% Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management, and optimization of its systems, as well as to automate network design and procurement; and sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed telecommunications network operators, and broadband and internet service providers and network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

