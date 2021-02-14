Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Update

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AZZUF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.