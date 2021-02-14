B. Riley Increases Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $68.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

